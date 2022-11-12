Chiara Ferragni it never stops being talked about. In these last hours the name of the digital entrepreneur has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? Everyone did not go unnoticed by the luxury biker jacket whose price is truly mind-boggling. Let’s find out together how much it costs.

Over the last few weeks Chiara Ferragni has decided to take a trip out of town with her family to Cremona. On her Instagram page the digital entrepreneur he could not help but share the moments spent together with his sons Leone and Vittoria on social networks.

On the occasion of the visit to Cremona in the company of her family, Chiara Ferragni wore a look which has not gone unnoticed by its millions of followers. The fashion blogger has opted for a look loved by all her fans. In detail, Chiara wore a black dolce vita with black leggings.

In the eyes of its millions of followers it has not gone unnoticed bag that Chiara showed off. In detail, this is the Neo Cagole City model that bears the signature of Balenciaga. The price is certainly not affordable for everyone, since on the website of the luxurious fashion house it is sold at a cost of 2300 euros.

Needless to say, the highlight of theoutfit that Chiara Ferragni showed off during her visit to Cremona was undoubtedly the most luxurious jacket by motorcyclist. In detail, it is a biker model belonging to the Palace Gucci luxury collection.

The piece it is limited sale and is no longer available for purchase. The jacket could be purchased on the ‘Vault’ website, a space where vintage items by luxury. Although the jacket is no longer available, there are several items currently on sale on the site.