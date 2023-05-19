On Thursday 18 May the first four episodes of were released on Amazon Prime Video The Ferragnezthe series that follows the story of the family of Clare Ferragni and Fedez, without a doubt the most loved in Italy. In one of the episodes, the digital entrepreneur returned to her hometown and brought her children Leone di lei, accompanied by friends Veronica Ferraro and Filippo Fiora, to her home where she grew up with her family. We remind you that the episodes of the second part of the series will be available on Amazon Prime Video on May 25th while, as regards the special episode on San Remo Festivalwe will have to wait for the end of summer.

Chiara Ferragni has always had clear ideas since she was a child. In one of the first four episodes of the second season of The Ferragnez, the digital entrepreneur she returned to her home in Cremona where she showed her children and the cameras her bedroom.

There are many details that have not gone unnoticed regarding the bedroom of Chiara Ferragni’s childhood. From 2000s handbags, to a poster of Leonardo Di Caprio up to what she called the ‘entrepreneur’s kit’. What is it about. Let’s find out together.

As revealed by herself, Chiara Ferragni used to create necklaces with plastic beads and pendants which he then sold to his school friends. But that’s not all. The digital entrepreneur then revealed that she was selling her creations at a price of around 55 euros.

Veronica Ferraro and Filippo Fiorabest friends of Chiara Ferragni, commented on the creations of the digital entrepreneur with these words: