The look sported by the digital entrepreneur with a staggering price did not go unnoticed

Chiara Ferragni he is without a doubt one of the most loved and talked about characters in the world of the web. In recent days the digital entrepreneur stayed in Switzerland together with some of her friends and the look she showed off on social media with a staggering price certainly didn’t go unnoticed. Let’s find out all the details together.

Chiara Ferragni never stops making people talk about herself. As already mentioned, last week the digital entrepreneur spent a weekend in Switzerland with his best friends. The fashion blogger did not miss the opportunity to immortalize the most beautiful moments on social media, where the looks shown off for the weekend did not go unnoticed.

Among the many outfits, the one that Fedez’s wife showed during the last day of the weekend did not go unnoticed and attracted the attention of all her followers. For her last day in Switzerland, in fact, Chiara Ferragni chose a sporty look that bears the signature of Louis Vuitton.

In addition to the look, the accessory that most attracted the curiosity of his fans was without a doubt the bag. It is a GO-14 MM, milky white in color and engraved with the gold-coloured logo of the well-known fashion house. It goes without saying that the cost is stratospheric. The bag designed by Louis Vuitton has in fact a cost of 8850 dollars.

But it didn’t end here. For her last day in Switzerland, Chiara Ferragni wore a crop tops of 935 euros, combined with sports leggings worth 1950 euros. Everything is completed by an over-sized blazer bearing the Reversible Monogram Jacquard signature, costing 6400 euros. As for shoes, however, the digital entrepreneur chose to wear a pair of black platform boots by Laureate Desert, costing 1200 euros. The total cost of the outfit, therefore, is around 15 thousand euros.