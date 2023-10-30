A luxury weekend for Chiara Ferragni in Florence together with Leone and Vittoria: Here is the mind-boggling cost

Many VIPs wanted to spend this weekend with their family and obviously the Ferragni family couldn’t be missing. In fact, it is Chiara Ferragni to have been paparazzi.

The well-known influencer was photographed inside a super luxury hotel together with her children, to spend an autumn weekend all with the family. The young mother was in Florence, with Leone and Vittoria.

Obviously everything was fine with Fedez, in fact the rapper was busy playing the role of judge on the talent show X Factor. Together with Clear However, there was no shortage of her old friends, with whom she is very close.

Chiara Ferragni, the cost of the super luxury weekend with Leone and Vittoria in Florence

Definitely an all-family weekend for the Ferragni household. While his husband Fedez finds herself busy as a judge for the talent show X Factor, she wanted to dedicate an autumnal weekend to herself and her children.

In fact, the well-known influencer organized a weekend in Florence with Leone, Vittoria and some lifelong friends including Veronica Ferraro and Chiara Biasi. Obviously, she could not go unnoticed by the place she chose for this weekend.

This is because it is one of the most luxurious hotels in the Tuscan capital, which boasts a beautiful view of Ponte Vecchio. The Lungarno hotel is the one chosen by Chiara Ferragnia true institution for the Florentine hotel sector.

The hotel has 65 rooms, with a cost of 560 euros per night for a traditional double room, while for a Family Room, equipped with a double bed and two single beds the cost rises to 637 euros per night.

Chiara, on the other hand, chose the Picasso River View Suite, equipped with glass windows with a spectacular view of the Oltrarno. It is a room with a living room, sleeping area and a small terrace.

On the hotel’s website, it is underlined that the Suite is designed for three people, but that if desired it can be connected to a second room, transforming it into a sort of mini-apartment. This Suite has a price ranging from 1800 to 1620 euros per night.