From her Instagram stories Chiara Ferragni addressed the issue of bullying linked to homophobia, posting the dramatic story of the young Orlando who took his own life at eighteen after being the victim of serious acts of homophobia.

Be Chiara Ferragni than her husband Fedez they are both characters who have sided immediately in support of the DDL Zan and the importance of introducing a law that protects the rights of all citizens.

Today Chiara Ferragni returned to the subject by posting in hers Instagram stories the dramatic story that tells the death of Orlando, 18 year old who took his own life after being tormented by bullying homophobic.

The digital entrepreneur took advantage of her visibility on social to disseminate i numbers of the telephone lines that help victims of bullying is homophobia.

The tragedy of the young Orlando

Chiara Ferragni he shared in his Instagram stories the post of an information page, Open your brain where the tragic story of Orlando, eighteen year old from Turin who, after being a victim of homophobic bullying, took his own life. After his death, the boy continued to receive attacks of the same nature.

In post politicians who oppose the vote and approval of the DDL Zan, of which both Chiara Ferragni that Fedez they are fervent supporters and promoters, which would stem or at least help educate citizens about homophobia, transphobia, misogyny and skill.

The numbers to call for help

After sharing with the followers the dramatic story of Orlando, Chiara Ferragni used the enormous visibility of their profile Instagram to help the community LGBTQ + and the victims of bullying.

In fact, in the next story, the digital entrepreneur shared one screenshot with the telephone numbers of lines friends to call in case you find yourself being a victim of bullying and of homophobia.