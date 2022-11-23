Chiara Ferragni tells what her son Leone thinks of her name

Chiara Ferragni told an anecdote about her son Leone, who revealed to his mother what he thinks of the name his parents gave him.

“I was with Leo – says the influencer in a video posted on his profile Instagram — and we were trying to find a name for this giant polar bear plush of his.”

“I asked him what he wanted to call it and he replied ‘Christmas tree’. I tell him ‘honey, Christmas tree is not a bear name’. He looks at me and says: ‘Mom, you called me Leo and I’m not a lion. I am dead'”.

“Deceased, I have not been able to answer him” wrote Chiara Ferragni in the description of the video, which has collected dozens of comments, including that of her sister Valentina who commented: “Severe but fair”.