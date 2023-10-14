The words of Chiara Ferragni, who launched a competition to meet her, are causing discussion. Too bad that to participate you need to spend at least 150 euros in her store. A figure these days is no small feat. Controversy has thus exploded on the web, with many parents complaining about having had to say no to their teenage children, who would have gladly met their darling.

“About a month ago we opened our first store in Rome signed by the Chiara Ferragni brand – he begins – in November we will have an inauguration cocktail party and a competition has been active for a few days: if you spend at least 150 euros in the Rome store you have the possibility to win an entry. So – the digital entrepreneur invites via social media – hurry up, I can’t wait to see you”.

It is not the first time that the influencer is giving away the opportunity for her fans to get to know her closely and spend time together. But in this case only those who can afford to shell out 150 euros can manage to meet Fedez’s wife and take the coveted selfie.