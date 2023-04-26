The house is still under construction but it is already possible to notice some interesting details.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez very soon they will be moving to a new house which they are building brand new. The couple is currently renting the residence Zaha Hadid in the City Life district from Milan.

A few months ago they decided to build their first home located not too far from where they live today. The neighborhood is always the same, the landscape always the huge green space and the huge skyscrapers that overlook the area, but the building is overall Libeskind residences 2 signed by the famous Daniel Libeskind, one of the best known architects in the world. Every now and then Chiara Ferragni goes to the construction site to view the progress of the work and obviously she also keeps her fans updated.

Source: Instagram

A few days ago Chiara Ferragni showed up with her sister Victory showing work in progress. The building is still a work in progress and will apparently be ready by September. From the photos you can still see the electric wires dangling from the ceiling and also the floor hasn’t been fully put in yet.

However, it is already possible to notice some details of the new Ferragnez residence. From the photos you can see the huge spiral staircase that will connect the two floors and a fireplace that will heat the living room on winter evenings. The rooms are very bright and there is also a huge terrace. The shared swimming pool is also available to the couple.

The construction costs are not clear but we believe that they will be truly mind-boggling. Chiara has already asked her fans for advice on how to structure her dream home. She certainly will too when the difficult task of furnishing it comes.

And there is a lot of curiosity among fans to see the final result. There will still be a little patience since the work should end between September and October.