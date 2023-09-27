Over the last few weeks, Chiara Ferragni she is busy with Fashion Week. Before flying to Paris, the digital entrepreneur spent the pre-departure evening with her children Leone and Vittoria and took the opportunity to show off their new personalized soft toys made in the historic Hamleys store on social media. But what is their price? Let’s find out together!

A few days ago, Leo and Victoria they visited the historic Hamleys toy store which recently arrived in the city of Milan, precisely in Corso Vittorio Emanuele II. Chiara Ferragni’s children had the opportunity to explore the plush laboratory where they made theirs personalized teddy bear.

In detail, the eldest opted for a doggie characterized by a look with attention to every detail: shirt, tie, tartan jacket and sneakers. Instead, as regards the second daughter, the latter preferred a Teddy bear pink in color with a fairy dress combined with a pair of heels. At the end of the creation of the soft toys, Fedez’s wife couldn’t help but show the results to all his fans through his Instagram profile

But how much will the influencer have paid to let his children experience this original? experience? In the Hamelys toy store, personalized soft toys do not have a fixed price. Therefore, the latter varies based on the possible accessories that you decide to add to the teddy bear.

In any case, the starting cost for a wool stuffed toy it costs 20 or 30 euros, including the lucky heart to be inserted inside the body of the stuffed animal and the birth certificate. The customer has the possibility to add clothes, particular accessories, a recorded voice or the beat of his own heart. In short, Chiara Ferragni will have spent some money 30 to 50 euros to buy stuffed animals for Leone and Vittoria.