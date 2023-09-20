Chiara Ferragni updates all her fans on the work on her new home in Milan

Over the last few hours, Chiara Ferragni has decided to update all his fans via social media regarding the work on his new home in Milan. However, an extra luxury detail did not go unnoticed in the eyes of users, which is why the famous influencer ended up at the center of numerous controversies. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Chiara Ferragni is one of influencers most loved, popular and talked about in the world of the web. Recently, the digital entrepreneur ended up at the center of the gossip and this time, it was some that made her the protagonist of a gossip photo published by herself on her social account.

In the last period, Chiara has been pleased to announce numerous novelty to all his followers. Therefore, after the release of the special episode of “The Ferragnez” on Amazon Prime, Fedez’s wife showed some extra luxurious details of his new home in CityLife which would be ready.

In detail, the influencer published a series of images on his Instagram profile depicting some areas of the dwelling including the bedrooms of his two children Leone and Vittoria. Furthermore, he made it known that each of the two rooms will have its own private bathroom.

In any case, what caught the fans’ attention was the master toilet. The latter features marble sinks and a huge bathtub. It goes without saying that all the fans of the digital entrepreneur were left speechless but, obviously, there was no shortage of criticisms. Therefore the web it was divided into two parts. There are those who really appreciated the details of the new house in Milan and those who accused the woman of showing off too much luxury.