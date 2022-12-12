The famous influencer showed for the first time the interiors of her new penthouse that she is building in the CityLife area of ​​Milan.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez have long since announced their intention to move to a new home. The web’s hottest couple is building a brand new one in CityLife area in Milannot far from where they currently live.

If the details of the position are already known, for the first time Chiara also showed on social networks the progress of the works which should be completed by 2023. Through some shots, the fans were able to admire how their new home will become.

The new home of Fedez and Chiara it will be an attic built on several levels and will be built inside the new Residences Libeskind 2 with breathtaking skyline views of Milan.

It will be a luxury condominium dominated by gardens, a gym, a shared swimming pool and will most likely be inhabited by people with high disposable income.

Sifting through Ferragni’s photos, it is possible to notice how the two levels of the house are connected by a large spiral staircase. The penthouse and the penthouse are very spacious and bright with huge panoramic windows where you can enjoy a breathtaking view. Chiara also showed the progress of the work on the shared swimming pool which will be one of the many ultra-luxury services that residents will be able to take advantage of.

From the photos you can see how the progress of the works is well advanced with most of the systems completed and the fixtures installed. The floor and all the furnishings are still missing. The works are certainly well advanced and certainly by the end of 2023 i Ferragnez they will be able to take possession of their new home.

Fedez who has just finished his X-factor adventure with the final which was won by I Santi Francesi, a group belonging to the team led by Rkomi. The duo has been able to conquer everyone with their edgy and romantic music.