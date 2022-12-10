Chiara Ferragni and Fedez are waiting for their new home in Milan. The famous couple has long revealed that they have taken a new apartment in CityLife, not far from where they live now. The location and some details of the new home of the Ferragnez are already known but for the first time the well-known influencer showed the images of the almost completed interiors.

The Ferragnez’s new home will be a multi-level penthouse. The house is under construction in CityLife and will be built inside the new Libeskind 2 Residences with a breathtaking view of the Milan skyline. The Ferragnez’s future condominium is a luxury complex with gardens, a gym and a shared swimming pool where the famous couple’s house occupies one of the penthouses.

A large spiral staircase connects the various levels of the new home of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez. It is a light-filled penthouse and penthouse with large panoramic windows and a large terrace. The house is nearing completion and the Ferrragnez are expected to take possession of the new apartment in 2023.

Having a swimming pool inside the condominium is certainly one of the many extra-luxury services guaranteed by the new residential complex under construction in City-Life, right in front of the Three Towers. Chiara Ferragni and Fedez have in fact revealed several times that they love the area in which they already live and that the change of house is dictated by the new space needs of the family.