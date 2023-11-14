In view of Christmas, Chiara Ferragni turned to the expert hands of D’Ascanio to decorate her new home in Milan

Chiara Ferragni she is already ready for Christmas in her new home in Milan. Over the last few hours, the digital entrepreneur has shown her Christmas tree beautifully cared for down to the smallest detail. Vincenzo d’Ascanio, a renowned florist, thought of the decorations. However, the question that arises spontaneously is: how much does all this Christmas luxury cost? Let’s find out together!

Chiara Ferragni didn’t wait until December 8th to start the Christmas preparations and immediately called her trusted florist, Vincenzo d’Ascanio, to adorn his Milanese residence. The wife of Fedez documented everything through his social account.

Therefore, the influencer shared a photo on his Instagram profile which portrays theChristmas tree beautifully lit and surrounded by numerous gifts in his new home in Milan. These were the words written to accompany the caption:

We haven’t moved yet but we already have our dream Christmas tree in the new house. Thank you my friend @vincenzodascanio for creating us and always providing us with your magical ideas.

Currently, we are not aware of the details on the cost of the entire Christmas decoration but certainly the exclusive touch of a renowned florist like Vincenzo d’Ascanio will not be cheap. According to some rumors, the price that Fedez’s wife spent to decorate her house would be approximately 3000 euros.

Furthermore, through his Instagram Stories, the influencer explained the reason so he decorated his house early. According to oneinvestigation conducted by a study, it seems that decorating the Christmas tree early can lead to an increase in the level of happiness: