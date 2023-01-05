To shelter from the cold, Chiara Ferragni decided to wear a luxurious look in the Alps

Without any shadow of a doubt, Clare Ferragni she is one of the most loved and followed influencers in the world of social networks. On the occasion of the Christmas holidays, the famous digital entrepreneur decided to spend a few days in the Alps. To shelter from the cold, the 36-year-old chose a super designer look. Are you curious to know how much it costs? Let’s find out together!

While other celebrities have spent the Christmas holidays by the sea, on the beach and in the sun, this year Chiara Ferragni’s decision fell on the mountain. Indeed, the famous influencer has spent wonderful days on the Alps together with all his family, surrounded by ski slopes and wooden cabins.

The famous digital entrepreneur has chosen to be trendy even in the mountains surrounded by cold snow. in fact, among the celebrities in white week they showed off trendy outfits Fedez’s wife could not be missing.

After braving the cold by showing off in a bikini on the snow, Ferragni has chosen a wonderful one Louis Vuitton look to be comfortable without giving up being cool. The first detail to attract attention is the top sporty long-sleeved shirt with thumbholes. With the writing of the luxury brand on it, the item in question has a cost of 650 euros.

The influencer paired it with a couple of black ski pants, characterized by a white graphic detail. Its cost is 1700 euros. To complete her outfit, Chiara wore a quilted jacket belonging to the fashion house Moncler. The latter is characterized by a belt at the waist, a hood and is worth around 1000 euros. So the full value of his look is inside ai 3000 euros.