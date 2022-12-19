Over the course of this recent weekend, Clare Ferragni he decided to spend some time together with his whole family. This time, the famous influencer moved to Cernobbio, in Villa D’Este and took the opportunity to show off a bag covered in crystals. Are you curious to know how much it costs? Let’s find out together!

The Christmas is upon us and Chiara Ferragni has decided to show off look Christmas themed. On the occasion of her father’s birthday party, she wore fiery red tights while for the company dinner she opted for a sequined skirt. Furthermore, in her wardrobe cannot be missing the christmas sweaters which are the trend of the moment.

For the Sunday outing together with all his family, Fedez’s wife wore a cardigan belonging to the Philosophy fashion house characterized by white hearts and the words “I’m your Holiday Treat”. She styled it with a pair of white trousers, a Max Mara faux fur coat and a fisherman hat.

However, it was theaccessory which embellished her look. It’s about the bag of crystals signed Prada which bears the name of the historic luxury shop opened in 1923 by Mario Prada in the Galleria Vittoria Emanuele II in the city of Milan. In addition to being covered in crystals, the accessory in question is made of silk and has a cost of 3800 euros.

Chiara Ferragni with the Christmas sweater: Christmas Jumpers are the trend of the moment

Christmas sweaters are there trend of the moment. The so-called Christmas Jumper they are the most worn items of clothing by influencers in the last period. Even Kate Middleton wore a white one to add theWestminster tree.