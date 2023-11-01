Chiara Ferragni’s boots win over fans: here is their brand and the unusual price

After telling you about the very luxurious Florentine hotel where she wanted to spend the weekend, with her children Leone and Vittoria and some close friends, today we will tell you about the wonderful look she wanted to show off at dinner.

Precisely for that dinner, the influencer wanted to create an exclusive look, combining an item from a luxury brand with a dress from a low-cost brand. It definitely was a weekend of luxury that of Ferragni and friends.

The ultra-luxury look and spaces were promptly immortalized by Chiara Ferragni. The well-known influencer wanted to recreate a look to be used for these evenings spent in the Tuscan capital.

Chiara Ferragni shows off python boots: mind-boggling brand and price

For the outfit in question she wanted to opt for a midi dress nude colored sweater, with round neck and slit. While for footwear she chose below-the-knee boots with heels and round toes.

While the low cost brand chosen is the well-known Bershka which sells the dress used by Chiara a only 35.99 euroswhile the boots are the FF Kaligraphy Boots in a python version, signed by the well-known fashion house Fendi.

Their price ranges around 2751 euros, but today they are unobtainable as they are part of an old collection. This is not the first time that Chiara has decided to combine garments at a cost accessible to all with luxury brands.

In fact, even for Fedez’s birthday, for which I flew to England for the Blink182 concert, he had chosen a white Bershka top under a Prada bomber jacket. The boots worn by Chiara are part of a collection designed by Karl Lagerfield before his death.

Within the latest collection designed by Lagerfield, various accessories appear with the traditional FF in italics. The boots in question also feature the double F under the python wefts.