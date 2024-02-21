Chiara Ferragni's outfit of the day is worth over €25,000 due to the rare bag she is wearing

For several weeks now the most awaited fashion shows of the whole year have begun, from Paris to Milan, and the world of fashion is in turmoil. But, the question of many is whether, after the various absences from the scene, Chiara Ferragni will be present at Milan Fashion Week. While waiting to find out whether the influencer will be present or not, Chiara posts her look today. But what many ignore is the total value of theoutfits by Chiara Ferragni, which exceeds €25,000.

Chiara Ferragni's look

Chiara Ferragni, an Italian influencer and entrepreneur, recently found herself at the center of several scandals and gossip. So much so that her absence from several public events led fans to hypothesize different scenarios. After deserting the Paris Fashion Weekand having preferred the mountains to fashion shows in Milanhis fans are wondering if he will be present at the Milan Fashion Week. Today, perhaps as preparation for the fashion shows, the woman shares her look with her followers.

High-waisted shorts, with red checked details that come out of the pockets, combined with a V-neck shirt with the same texture. To finish the outfit, sheer black socks, moccasins and a black biker-style bomber jacket. A look suitable for these days that herald the arrival of spring. To close the outfit, all by Moschino, Chiara Ferragni she is wearing a handbag very rare and expensive.

The bag worn by Chiara Ferragni in her outfit

Clothing alone is approximately worth it €900, but the handbag is the highlight of the look. There Kelly by Hermèsmodel Crocodile Porosus Rouge Ceriseis sold on second-hand sites for €24,824. The total outfit of Chiara Ferragni, adding the value of the bag and the clothing, it exceeds €25,000.

Maybe this look is a clue for Chiara Ferragni's participation in Milan Fashion Week? We'll find out.