Clare Ferragni is without a doubt one of the best known characters in the world. The digital entrepreneur never ceases to be talked about and in the last few hours her name has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The fashion blogger showed her followers her new jewel: a gold and diamond watch. Let’s find out the mind-boggling price together.

Chiara Ferragni has never hidden her passion for jewels. The digital entrepreneur never misses the opportunity to show the many people who follow her jewels and beautiful high fashion clothes. Over the last few hours, the most popular fashion blogger has shown everyone her new jewel, a clock of gold and diamonds: here are all the details.

The new watch sported by Chiara Ferragni on her Instagram page is part of the Spirit of Big Bang collection: to be precise, it is the King Gold Diamonds. It is a clock self-winding that provides a recharge that lasts approximately 50 hours.

The detail that has certainly not gone unnoticed in the eyes of the most curious is undoubtedly the clock face. It is in fact surrounded by yellow gold. Chiara Ferragni’s watch also has great hands indicating minutes and seconds. For what concern strapInstead, it blends high-tech ceramic, rubber and carbon. Are you ready to find out the price? Hold on tight because the figure it’s dizzying.

On the official website of the fashion house it is possible to note that the watch is sold at a price of 32900 euros. It must be said that the jewel can also be personalized and, in this case, the figure will undoubtedly be higher.