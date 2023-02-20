The Fedez case has now broken out: already finished at the center of a media storm after the trashy show with Rosa Chemical in Sanremo, Federico Lucia continues to be talked about after lashing out at Mario Giordano.

The rapper against Mario Giordano for an alleged investigation into his sexual orientation of the program “Fuori dal coro”. The rapper attacked the journalist, insulting him personally. Words that did not please Caterina Collovati, wife of former footballer Fulvio, journalist and columnist.

“This is the precise moment in which Fedez badly, brutally insults Mario Giordano, uses trivial language, perhaps the only one he knows – wrote the journalist in a post on Instagram – His wife, Chiara Ferragni, between nudity and another teaches us how women should feel safer, how haters are cowards, too bad they don’t try to civilize their husbands, before explaining to the audience how the world should go “, he concluded.