Chiara Ferragni, sexy lingerie and exposed breasts: the reaction to the criticisms of the haters

Chiara Ferragni did it again. In the past few hours, the entrepreneur has returned to posting a shot of her on Instagram with a decidedly sexy and provocative look. Black pants and lace bra, totally transparent that left the breasts in sight. Obviously, as happened in the recent past, the comments of the woman’s fans and haters were unleashed. Comments of all kinds: from praise to moralistic reprimands.

Words to which Ferragni replied “in advance” with irony. In fact, Fedez’s wife wrote in support of the post shared on Instagram: “I’m here for the comments”. A pungent and at the same time ironic phrase to anticipate the moralistic comments of the haters: “You shouldn’t publish photos in these conditions if you are a mother”, commented a hater…