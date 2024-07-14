Chiara Ferragni sells her house on Lake Como on Christie’s Real Estate. The presentation video

“This is not just a house. It’s a way of life”. This is how Chiara Ferragni and Fedez’s villa on Lake Como is presented in the video by Christie’s Real Estate, where it is currently for sale. A timeless and elegant residence, where Chiara and Fedez relaxed in the heated infinity pool or lay on the loungers by the pool.





The main body of Villa Matilda, describes Vanity Fairwith a surface area of ​​approximately 300 m2, is arranged on two levels: on the ground floor there is the large living area with adjoining dining room, the refined living room with natural tones, the dining area in the kitchen and a guest bathroom. The lake is also the protagonist inside the living room thanks to the large French windows and a clever play of mirrors that gently reflect the colours of the water. On the upper floor there are two bathrooms with shower and three bedrooms, of which the master bedroom is connected to an additional room used as a walk-in closet, and both enjoy a breathtaking view of Lake Como.

The children’s room, with two single beds, it is blue and white, with touches of red, and they make it really precious. The outer space It features a surrounding garden of approximately 1350 m2, with a small natural waterfall, a relaxation area with sofas and a dining area behind the infinity pool overlooking the water.

They complete the property a charming outbuilding of about 50 square meters obtained from an ancient lemon house, a double garage, the dock with adjoining utility room, the buoy for exclusive use and a boat built to measure for the property’s dock. The property can be accessed via a downhill road connected to the main road or by boat from the lake. Perfectly restored with fine materials, the Ferragnez had bought it in January 2023, with details and finishes made to measure, the villa is offered for sale including all the furnishings.