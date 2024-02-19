The influencer Chiara Ferragni has no wedding ring on her finger and is rarely seen out and about with her husband Fedez. Isn't the rumored crisis after the Pandoro storm as imaginative as was hypothesized?

After the explosion of the Pandoro case, which undermined the golden foundations of the famous fashion blogger's industry, there has often been talk of a crisis of the most visible couple on social media. The last clue seems to have been served on a silver platter by the person concerned. In a Stories, in fact, Chiara Ferragni appears without a wedding ring on her finger. And more and more often it is without her husband Fedez at his side, whereas before it was all a succession of online updates.

The rumors about an alleged crisis between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez they return with arrogance. This time the clue is given by something missing from the fashion influencer's left ring finger. Since she got married, she has never taken off her wedding ring.

In recent months her legal problems, for the case of pandoro made for charity with Balocco, Chiara Ferragni has halved her online publications. While they are almost nil, a real rarity, those with the rapper next to them.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez from the divorce lawyer, it read. Or even: the Ferragnezs are increasingly distant, after the couple appeared separated on the birthday of Leone and Vittoria's paternal grandfather.

A few days ago, however, those directly involved, via an Instagram story by Fedez, had silenced all these lies about them. They were together playing happily with the children, all calm and as if nothing had happened.

Why is Chiara Ferragni without faith today?

In reality, there can be many hypotheses. Maybe she had just gotten out of the shower or had “washed the dishes” or “cleaned the house”. Even if everyone points to the fact that perhaps the Ferragnez marriage is at an end.

The only thing we know is that Chiara Ferragni took a photo of her hand without wedding ring, but illuminated by a light that forms a rainbow. An image accompanied by the words “Choose the magic”.