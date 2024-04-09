Chiara Ferragni risks another fine: her eggs in the sights of the Antitrust

Chiara Ferragni risks another fine. The president of the Antitrust Roberto Rustichelli, who spoke at Porta a Porta and 5 minutes, announced that he had opened a new investigation against the influencer and the Dolci Preziosi company for the sale of Easter eggs with a “hypothesis similar to that of the case of pandoro Balocco”. According to Rustichelli, however, a similar investigation into the sale of Fedez-branded Easter eggs was instead closed because the charity actually took place.