On May 18, 2023, the second season of The Ferragnez The Series. During the first four episodes, Clare Ferragni and Fedez told each other without filters and became the protagonists of unpublished statements. One of the latter also concerns the Sanremo Festival. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Chiara Ferragni is one of influencers most loved and talked about in the world. On the occasion of the release of the second season Of The Ferragnez The Seriesthe digital entrepreneur wanted to involve her parents fan in their private and professional life.

During the episodes, Fedez’s wife also revealed how Amadeus convinced her to participate as a co-host to the San Remo Festival. These were the words written in the message that the conductor sent her:

Amadeus is too cute. He had always asked me for three years if I wanted to do something in Sanremo. He asked me this time and he texted me this too cute text saying, ‘I don’t want you to think he’s a stalker so I’m asking you this time and if you say no that’s enough. But know that you are always the first woman I think of when I think of the Festival’. So I answered him and told him to talk about it. He’s too cute, a really nice person.

It’s not all. Ferragni also took over the reason for which, after three years of court, in 2023 he finally accepted the proposal to participate in the Italian Song Festival:

This time he asked me in March, before Federico’s illness. I said to myself: why not? It’s a challenge. I need work challenges, otherwise it’s all good in the end, but I always do the things I’m already good at. This, however, is something I’ve never done.

Currently, only the first are available on Amazon Prime four episodes of the second season of the series. However, later this summer, viewers will have the opportunity to watch one bet dedicated entirely to participation of the influencer to San Remo Festival.