Chiara Ferragni reveals what she thought when she saw Fedez for the first time

Without a shadow of a doubt Chiara Ferragni is one of the most loved and respected influencers in the world. The digital entrepreneur recently made one unprecedented revelation about her husband. In detail, she stated what she thought the first time she saw it Fedez. Let’s find out all the details of his story together.

Chiara Ferragni never ceases to amaze all her fans. The influencer has returned to occupy the center of the gossip and this time to make it the protagonist of a gossip was an unedited statement relating to her husband Fedez.

The digital entrepreneur usually creates various video on Tik Tok in which he tells some anecdotes and reveals some details about his private life. After revealing the reason for which she chose the names “Leone” and “Vittoria” for her children, the fashion blogger declared what she thought of Fedez the first time she saw him.

Chiara Ferragni lived in the city of Los Angeles from 2013 to 2018. The influencer was back in Italy when her attention was drawn to a cover of Rolling Stones with the photo by Fedez. This was the first thought that came to her mind:

Good for him, he just looks cool to me.

Currently the cover she herself talks about in the video in question is in bath of Ferragnez and the influencer is super fond of the photo. These were his words: