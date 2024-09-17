Chiara Ferragni Returns to Social Media Sponsorship: Collaboration with Goa Organics

Chiara Ferragni is officially back on our screens. After almost a year of difficulties and controversies, the entrepreneur has announced a new and long-awaited collaboration: will become an ambassador for Goa Organics, a vegan cosmetics start-up based in Barcelona.



Ferragni’s fall began with the episode known to all as “pandoro-gate”, which led to the loss of several prestigious sponsors, including Safilo, Pantene and Nespresso, and to her exit from the board of directors of Tod’s, not to mention the investigation for aggravated fraud. This, followed by a severe reputational collapse, has caused many brands to disappear or prefer not to enter into new commercial agreements with her, especially in Italy where Ferragni’s public image was severely compromised.

On September 16, Ferragni presented her new partnership in Madrid, with Goa Organics. The event was described by her as a “special day”, a symbol of a new beginning. The choice of Madrid certainly reflects an expansion strategy towards less hostile markets and more promising than the Italian one. And it is no coincidence that she chose Goa Organics, a brand specialized in vegan cosmetics. This move not only allows her to return to the limelight, but also offers her the opportunity to associate with a brand that aligns with ecological and sustainable trends, increasingly relevant in today’s landscape.