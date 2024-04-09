A few hours ago the children of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, Leone and Vittoria, returned to Milan after spending a few weeks in America with their father. A truly touching shot of the digital entrepreneur in the company of her children then appeared on social media.

Chiara Ferragni returns to social media and hugs her children

In recent days Chiara Ferragni she was absent on social media. The digital entrepreneur has in fact spent a few days in complete solitude with her children Leo and Victoria they joined Fedez for a trip to Miami.

A few hours ago however, the very famous influencer decided to publish a new shot on Instagram thus giving great joy to his followers. The woman's mother, Marina Di Guardo, in fact, he published a photo portraying his daughter and his two grandchildren in a very touching embrace.

This is in fact their first meeting after the Easter holidays. Chiara couldn't wait to be reunited with her two children, as they really are her whole world. Furthermore, we do not know whether you have had any contact with her in recent days Fedezwith whom relations seem to be increasingly dissipating.

Paloma's return excites fans: Chiara Ferragni returns to social media

Apparently, that of little Leone and Vittoria is not the only return we have witnessed in the Instagram stories of Chiara Ferragni and her mother Marina. In fact, it seems that in the latest shots published by the woman, the family dog ​​also appears Paloma.

A lot has been said about him, as the dog seemed to have disappeared following the separation of Chiara and Federico. Many assumed that the two had given Paloma away but instead, and fortunately, the puppy is still part of the former family of Ferragnez.

Thanks to the photos published on social media it was possible to deduce how no one else could Clear and Federico have ever thought about giving their dog up for adoption. They will most likely continue to take care of it in turns. A beautiful family reunion In short.

