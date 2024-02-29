Chiara Ferragni appears on social media to be open to advice, reassurance and available to talk about different impressions and sensations.

Chiara Ferragni returns to speak with his followers openly and without any filter about his current situation. He does it through some stories on Instagram, asking (literally) those who follow her simply “How are you”. Thus she begins a series of back and forth with those who tell her to resist, those who encourage her, those who talk to her about an astrologically “lucky” year.

The influencer commented on the difficult period which he is facing, not only due to the recent separation from Fedez but also due to the legal problems and fines he is facing. Chiara Ferragni expressed gratitude to her fans for their support. After the problematic situation with the “Balocco gate”, the businesswoman is now at the center of gossip due to the alleged crisis with her husband Fedez.

There is a lot of speculation about the “farce crisis” or a rapprochement between the two. In any case, Chiara Ferragni appears on social media to be open to advice, reassurance and available to talk about different impressions and sensations. Three days ago, during an interview with Afternoon Fivehad declared: “It's a painful moment, let me go to the psychologist.”

Chiara Ferragni appears quite disheartened. Her husband, Fedez, appeared in the same way and communicated on Instagram his need for amulets, good luck charms of all kinds, using extensive self-irony. This morning, on Instagram, she shared, responding to a follower's suggestion about the astrological year:

It should be the year of the Bull, but it seems anything but a good year to me.

By adding the questions section in stories for her fans, Chiara Ferragni broke the silence by telling that she was going through “difficult days”. Addressing her followers, she also says:

I haven't been in touch for a while, they've been difficult days. I wanted to say hello and see how you are. I read you in direct messages, you always know how to be close to me at any moment of my life.

It's certainly not easy to stay positive. In response to a user who had written to her 'After the storm the rainbow always comes out', Chiara Ferragni immediately replied: “You don't know how much I wait for it” (seasoned with rainbow emojis). Luck seems to be the new leitmotif of the couple: Fedez, in fact, revealed yesterday that he hurt himself during training in the boxing ring, “I broke a tooth” he said, showing his injury on video.