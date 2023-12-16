Chiara Ferragni defends herself from the fine of over 1 million euros for the Balocco pandoro

After the news of the fine of over 1 million euros imposed by the Antitrust a Chiara Ferragni, the digital entrepreneur decided to expose her version of facts through her social account. Let's find out all her statements together.

L'Antitrust fined Chiara Ferragni and “Balocco” for “Pandoro Pink Christmas”. The digital entrepreneur and the confectionery company had made consumers believe that, by purchasing Christmas dessert, they would contribute to making charity at the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin.

However, according to the authorities, the two companies would have cashed in over 1 million euros without paying anything to the hospital. In light of what happened, both received a fine of over 1 million euros and 420 thousand euros respectively. Following the disclosure of the shocking news, the influencer broke the silence on his social account:

I'm sorry that after all my and my family's commitment in recent years in terms of charitable activities, we persist in seeing something negative in an operation in which everything was done in total good faith.

Chiara Ferragni defends himself and claims that the machinery is currently in the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin:

The one with Balocco was a commercial operation like many I do every day. In this particular one I wanted to underline the charitable donation made by Balocco to the Regina Margherita hospital because for me it was a fundamental point of the agreement. And knowing that the machine that allows us to explore new therapeutic treatments for children suffering from Osteosarcoma and Ewing's Sarcoma is now there in the hospital is what matters most.

Finally, Fedez's wife concluded her speech by declaring that she finds it so unjust decision which will be contested by you yourself in the competent offices: