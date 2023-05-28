The influencer’s response after the controversy raised on Instagram due to a photo in which she appears half-naked

Clare Ferragni he is currently promoting the second season of the series The Ferragnez, which recently landed on Prime Video, continuing to document the highlights of his day also via Instagram, promptly triggering the criticisms of a part of his followers. In these hours the influencer and entrepreneur has been attacked by her younger fans after the publication of a photo in which the 36-year-old appears half-naked.

The photo of the scandal — Breast covered by one arm, side B reflected in the mirror behind him and the most didactic description ever: “Mirror selfies”. That was enough, this time, to make the very young fans who follow her on Instagram turn up their noses.

The comment of Chiara’s fan girl — Among the many comments on that photo, those of one also appeared 11-year-old equestrian champion who wanted to question the influencer about the message that comes from that photo. “What’s the message for us little girls? That to get noticed we have to get naked? I don’t find it a good message to send. My mom is 34… if she put a picture like this I would feel terrible, I would think I should be ashamed of her behavior”: wrote the little girl on Instagram, prompting other very young girls to do the same. See also WWE's Scott Hall dies at 63: this is how his teammates fired him

Chiara Ferragni’s answer — What was supposed to be one of the many comments destined to go unnoticed, however, attracted the attention of Chiara Ferragni, who decided to answer the little fan: “The message for everyone, girls and not, from me is very simple: no one can judge us or make us feel wrong. Posting a photo like this shouldn’t shame anyone and indeed, demonstrate that everyone is free to be himself and celebrate himself when you feel like it.”

Ferragni replied to the message of the very young fan with a series of questions: “Why should a woman in underwear be ashamed of her body? Why should she be afraid of giving the wrong idea instead of feeling good inside her skin? We were taught that women can’t dare, and this is one of the many ways which I use to take the liberty we ALL should have.” The influencer closed his answer with an important position: “Do I piss off the puritans? Mission accomplished then”. See also Who is Albert Celades? The coach that Fernando Hierro wants to hire for Chivas

Clare’s criticisms — Not only the younger fans criticized Chiara Ferragni. Among the many comments there is also that of the journalist and presenter of Tg5 Elena Guarnieriwho wondered: “Do you really feel free? Or are you sometimes a prisoner of your character? This photo makes me tender because it makes me lean towards the second option”.

The actress Patricia Pellegrinoon the other hand, ran to support Chiara: “I’m just saying that we are free women and each of us can photograph ourselves as we like best”.