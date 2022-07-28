The digital entrepreneur responds to the journalist’s accusations regarding the theft of bathrobes in the hotel

In these last hours Selvaggia Lucarelli e Chiara Ferragni have returned to occupy the main pages of the gossip column. A few days ago, in fact, the journalist had criticized a video shared on TikTok by the digital entrepreneur that she claimed to have ‘stolen’ a bathrobe from a hotel. The images did not appeal to Selvaggia Lucarelli who indulged in a long outburst in which she strongly criticized the fashion blogger. A few days after what happened, Chiara Ferragni decided to respond to Lucarelli’s criticisms.

Through a video shared on TikTok Chiara Ferragni confessed to having brought home a la linen from a hotel where he stayed. It must be said that if on the one hand the video has found positive feedback from many web users, on the other hand it has received numerous criticisms. Among the many, those of Wild Lucarelli.

The journalist took a strong stand against the digital entrepreneur criticizing her with these words:

Someone explain to Chiara Ferragni, the one who denounces illegal situations in Milan, that taking home linen from hotels is not a crap with which to make content on TikTok. It’s a crime. The hoteliers incur expenses, they are not gifts or disposable items.

And, continuing, Wild Lucarelli he wrote:

What may seem like fun to the guest, an innocent gesture, a nonsense, is actually a crime for the law. Misappropriation of hotel objects is considered to all intents and purposes a theft, a crime punishable by imprisonment from six months to three years and with a fine ranging from 154 euros to 516 euros.

Chiara Ferragni and the answer to Selvaggia Lucarelli

After a few days of silence Chiara Ferragni has decided to respond to the criticism addressed to her by the journalist. To return to the question, the digital entrepreneur has chosen to use the social TikTok once again. These were the words of the fashion blogger:

When they create the controversy over a bathrobe theft from the hotel as if they don’t know that every hotel has your credit card registered and is charged as all extra costs. I didn’t know I was a thief.

Selvaggia Lucarelli will answer at words of the digital entrepreneur? We’ll see.