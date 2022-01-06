After a few days of forty, Chiara Ferragni is finally cured of Covid. On the occasion of his first release following his recovery, the most famous influencer in the world has decided to show off a look to scream. However, one detail did not pass in the eyes of all the fans. Let’s find out what it is about in detail.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Chiara Ferragni is one of the most famous influencers in the world. The famous digital entrepreneur spent a few days locked in the house after testing positive for Coronavirus. Now it finally is healed and to celebrate she opted for a look that left everyone speechless. Here are all the details.

Unfortunately, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez were forced to give the welcome new year closed in the house. In fact, after undergoing the swab, the rapper and his wife turned out positive to the Coronavirus. Currently only the influencer has healed and has already made his first exit.

While Fedez is still in isolation, Chiara Ferragni was able to go out with her family again friends. It goes without saying that one of the first people reviewed by the influencer was Manuele Mameli, her trusted make-up artist and haistylist. On January 1, 2022, she wore a special outfit: a pair of leggings in mirror effect patent leather, Miu Miu boots and a jacket in the “Cruella De Mon” style.

Chiara Ferragni wears the sweatshirt coordinated with that of Manuele Mameli

However, a detail it certainly did not go unnoticed by all his fans. These are the sweatshirt of the entrepreneur coordinated with that of his friend. In fact, she herself posted one photo on his Instagram profile which portrays her with him while they are having lunch and wearing the shirt in question.

There sweatshirt is signed by the well-known brand Romantic Revolution and it does not have an exaggeratedly high price. This is a sum of around 60 euros. The chief was hiding a message. In fact, under the coat of arms there is a small sentence that says: