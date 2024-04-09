Chiara Ferragni reappears on social media, hugging her returned children

After several days of silence, Chiara Ferragni reappears on social media: the influencer is portrayed in a photo posted on the Instagram profile of Marina Di Guardo, mother of the digital entrepreneur.

“She's very sick, she's locked herself away and spends her days with a psychologist” were the rumors that circulated in recent days about the influencer who had decided to take a break from social media.

In fact, still today, on his profile The last Instagram post dates back to his trip to Dubai, taken together with his mother, sister and children Leone and Vittoria. Then nothing more.

Now, Chiara Ferragni has reappeared on her mother's social channels where she is portrayed together with her children, who have just returned from a holiday in Miami with dad Fedez.

And Paloma, Fedez and Chiara Ferragni's dog, also reappeared on social media. that she had disappeared from the radar only to later reappear in a video by Riccardo Nicoletti, partner of Francesca Ferragni, the influencer's sister.