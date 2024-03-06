Chiara Ferragni seems to be projecting herself towards new horizons: the latest rumors suggest a possible trip that could mark a new chapter in her life.

The crisis between Fedez and Chiara Ferragni has unleashed an unprecedented whirlwind of interest and media speculation. Since the couple announced their difficult situation, the spotlight has been on them and questions have multiplied as to why they were requesting privacy at such a delicate moment. The latest revelations come mainly from the television program Afternoon 5the popular talk show hosted by Myrta Merlino on Canale 5, where the correspondent Michel Dessì took on the task of closely following the events of the two characters.

In the last episode of the program, Yes shared interesting details about Chiara Ferragni's intentions. It would seem that the famous influencer is ready to embark on her first trip after the controversial “Pandoro crisis”.

Today Chiara has maintained a rather silent profile, limiting herself to sharing stories dating back to the previous day, Dessì revealed.

But I can give you exclusive news: it seems that she is ready to leave Italy for a few days, perhaps targeting the United States as her destination. This trip could represent a way to find some serenity after the break with Fedez.

In the studio of Afternoon 5the professor Gian Mario Anselmi Chiara Ferragni attempted to analyze the phenomenon, saying:

I tried to understand in this singular world why she emerged so much in the world of entertainment. There are many cute and blonde girls. You played the narrative card a lot, there is a precise structure to the narrative.

Fedez's statements, reported by Dessì, sparked a heated debate in the studio. Arguing that even if he is a very exposed public figure, he can still request privacy in a delicate moment, starting with:

If I decide to have privacy right now I can ask for it even if I was a pornographer in my life until the day before yesterday.

Anna Pettinelli he responded to this statement, saying that if he really wanted to have the privacy he says he wants, he should not respond to journalists, but leave without giving explanations.