The influencer Italian Chiara Ferragni reached an agreement with the consumer associations that had sued it to put end to fraud accusations for the sale for alleged charitable purposes of pandoros, traditional Christmas sweets, and Easter eggs.

“Chiara Ferragni, Codacons and the Association of Users of Radio and Television Services they reached an agreement to put an end to any mutual dispute and promote, more generally, the detente of their respective relations,” reads a joint note published this Saturday.

In detail, the agreement provides for “the payment, by Chiara Ferragni, of a sum of money to compensate consumers who had bought the pandoro Christmas Pinkand another sum to reimburse the legal expenses incurred by the associations mentioned in the various judicial proceedings,” the statement said.

Part of the agreement, he adds, “is the donation that Chiara Ferragni will make of a sum of 200,000 euros in favor of an entity chosen by common agreement giving preference to initiatives that support women victims of violence”.

The consumer association Codacons is carrying out the project Oltre il Silenzio (Beyond the silence) to help and support victims of gender violence in Italywhich will culminate with a great national event in which Chiara Ferragni herself will also participate, is explained in the note.

According to some media, the withdrawal of Codacons’ demands could smooth the way for a judicial solution to the investigation against Chiara Ferragni for aggravated fraud in Milan.

With an appeal to the Competition Guarantor, it was the two associations that initiated a procedure in 2021 that led to a fine of one million euros for misleading advertising against two of the Italian companies and another 400,000 for the food company Balocco.

According to the accusations of the Prosecutor’s Office, Balocco sold pandoros with the logo of the Ferragni emporium to more than 9 euros (triple the usual amount) promising that the sale of each one would mean a donation to the Regina Margherita hospital. However, it was eventually discovered that the donation had been made ‘a priori’ and that, therefore, its amount did not depend on sales.

The next step for the Prosecutor’s Office will be the request for the model to be tried, which will be examined by an investigating judge, but could change your decision following this agreement.

This case forced Ferragni, with 28.7 million followers on Instagram, to retire for a long time from public life and social networks after apologizing in a video in which he announced that he would return one million euros to the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin (north). The media storm also caused a breakup with her partner and father of her two children, the rapper Fedez.