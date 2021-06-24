Recently Chiara Ferragni had lost the title of the most followed Italian on Instagram for a few thousand followers, but the battle to regain possession of the throne is underway and today the digital entrepreneur announced that she has reached 24 million followers.

Until a few days ago, Chiara Ferragni was the Italian on Instagram most followed in the world with 23.9 million followers. The record was snatched two days ago from Khaby Blades, which of followers now he has 25 million.

Apparently, however, the last word has not yet been said, given that this morning the digital entrepreneur announced in his stories to have exceeded 24 million, thus shortening the distance with the influencer, also very popular on TikTok.

A battle with followers

One million followers difference. This is, more or less, the distance that separates Chiara Ferragni from Khaby Blades and by the restoration of its position as the most followed Italian on Instagram.

Read also: Chiara Ferragni: when will the baby be born? Date revealed

A title stolen from her two days ago Khaby Blades, ironic character and creator of video than on TikTok has 75 million followers and they are literally multiplying on too Instagram.

Considering that two days ago, when he became the most popular Italian, his followers amounted to 24 million and today they are already 25, Khaby Blades is widening more and more and with great speed the gap with Chiara Ferragni.

However, the digital entrepreneur is also growing, albeit probably more slowly: from 23.9 million followers in the moment of exceeding Khabi Blades, to about 24 million today.

The Khaby Lame phenomenon

Khaby Blades is the third most followed Italian on TikTok with 75 million followers that has been earned thanks to video extremely funny and ironic.

Up Instagram his profile it is quite recent considering it opened in early 2020 and has not that many post, just over a hundred.

The fact that he has become the most followed Italian on Instagram in such a short time and with much less post compared to Chiara Ferragni, which held the record, therefore, is practically surprising.