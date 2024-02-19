Chiara Ferragni has managed to build an empire with systems that (legally) reduce the taxation of her companies by as much as 95%.

Since the explosion Balocco casenot a day goes by without a new piece of news, an indiscretion, sometimes even a scoop, on Chiara Ferragni. The latest news on the influencer and entrepreneur is associated with an upcoming book that analyzes Ferragni's financial statements in detail in her businesses. The issue of her earnings and the use of her resources has become crucial in any discussion concerning her, given the news and attacks received by her and her husband Fedez.

“Fiscally unassailable. The definitive strategy to drastically reduce taxes and live the relationship with the tax authorities peacefully” by Gianluca Massini Rosati is a text in which they are examined in detail Ferragni's accounts. This is where the “tricks” (obviously legal) emerge that the entrepreneur and her companies employ to minimize tax payments. These are widespread stratagems and applied on the agenda practically throughout the country.

The first of the companies linked to Ferragni is the Phoenix srl, formerly Serendipity, with 23 employees and a turnover of 14.2 million euros in 2022. Here, the influencer is the CEO. The second is Tbs Crew Srl, a company already fined by the Antitrust, and which manages the influencer's other activities. These two operating companies are subordinate to the parent company Sisterhood, the group's holding company, with a turnover of 4.5 million euros and a profit of 2.4 million euros. The company deals with the management of intangible assets and the perception of royalties on the brands and image of Chiara Ferragni.

The scheme is designed to “finance the simple company Ferragni Enterprise Ss, intended for the management of real estate properties”. Among these, the luxurious penthouse into which the Ferragnez family recently moved. In 2011, Chiara Ferragni, together with her then boyfriend Riccardo Pozzoli, established Tbs Crew Srl with 10 thousand euros of share capital. Ferragni then held 65% of the shares.

In 2013, the corporate asset changes with the entry of Esuriens Srl, holding company of the Morgese and Barindelli families. In 2021, Chiara Ferragni chooses to acquire 35% from Esuriens for around one million euros, becoming 100% owner. In the same year, all the shares of Tbs Crew Srl were transferred from Ferragni to Sisterhood Srl, which became single-member holding company.

The corporate galaxy linked to Chiara Ferragni then follows a precise scheme, built over time. This allows the influencer and entrepreneur to pay only “1.2 percent” in taxes on the profits of the holding company that manages all the other related entities. Structure “holding-trading-Ss”as described by Massini Rosati, offers numerous tax benefits through the “Mother-Daughter Rule.” The legislation in question in fact provides that only 5% of the profits distributed to a parent company by the subsidiary company constitutes the taxable base for the calculation of IRES. This determines a reduction of over 95% in taxes, which go from 26% to 1.2%.

Source: Today