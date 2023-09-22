A few days ago the Ferragnezs welcomed a new member into their family. This is the dog Paloma, a gift from her mother Chiara Ferragni for his two grandchildren, Vittoria and Leone. However, it was the luxury accessory the pet was playing with that caught fans’ attention. Let’s find out all the details together.

Paloma is the new pet of the Ferragnez household. The four-legged puppy arrived in Chiara Ferragni’s family a few days ago and needless to say that he was immediately welcomed by everyone, in particular by Leo and Victoria who immediately started cuddling him. Over the last few hours, Paloma has been very present in the stories of the digital entrepreneur.

Therefore, among the various images published on his Instagram profile, the pet appeared on a gray carpet while he was playing with a designer accessory. It is a plush bone, a dog toy made by a brand inspired by luxury brands. In any case, it is a fake, an accessory characterized by a print decorated with a value of 16.90 euros and it says above Chewy Vuiton.

Chiara Ferragni says goodbye to Matilde

A few months ago she passed away Matilda, Chiara Ferragni’s historic dog. She had announced it through her social channel. After Paloma’s arrival, Fedez’s wife dedicated a post to Matilda with these words:

I thought that the moment another dog entered my life something would change and I would be able to think a little less about my partner of 13 years, Mati. Instead it is exactly the opposite.

The influencer wanted to remember his sweetheart friend who accompanied her during one phase very important part of his life, from his adolescence to adulthood: