Chiara Ferragni, Oreo downloads the influencer: “No charity contract”

Not just Trudi dolls now even biscuits download the digital entrepreneur: the collaboration of Oreos with Chiara Ferragni “did not include any charitable arrangement.” The company clearly states this Mondelez Italyowner of the Oreo brand, who responded to the Codacons regarding the request for clarification regarding the solidarity initiative launched in 2020 by Ferragni. The request referred to wing advertisingby the influencer through Instagram, of a capsule collection (i.e. a collection made up of a few coordinated items) created in collaboration with the Oreo company, called 'Capsule collection limited edition Chiara Ferragni by Oreo', with which Ferragni ' promised that 100% of the proceeds from the sales of these clothes would go to charity for initiatives against the coronavirus,' explains Codacons.

In its letter, which Adnkronos has seen, the company Mondelez Italy Services Srl specifically writes: “In response to your letter dated 01/15/2024, it is necessary to preliminarily highlight that the collaboration agreement between Oreo and Chiara Ferragni entailed that Mrs. Chiara Ferragni designed a limited edition packaging of Oreo Double, on sale since March 2020 for a short period and sold by us to large retailers at the same sales price as the standard product. At the same time, a capsule collection (limited edition clothing line featuring the Oreo biscuit) was created under the Oreo by Chiara Ferragni brand. The Oreo capsule collection by Chiara Ferragni included a part used as a prize for the 'Free your Oreo style' competition in 2020, and as such not for sale, and another dedicated part, sold directly by Mrs. Chiara Ferragni through the own channels. The collaboration described above did not include any charitable agreement.”

Following the Covid emergency, it is underlined in the document, Chiara Ferragni “decided independently, outside the existing commercial agreement, to donate the amount deriving from the proceeds of the sale to charity of the part of the capsule collection in its availability. Having learned of his decision to proceed in this direction, Oreo also decided to make a donation to the same organization (Cesvi in ​​favor of the Coronavirus emergency)”.

The company then decides to firmly distance yourself: “For more detailed information about the aforementioned sale of capsule collection and the related donation, we therefore invite you to contact Mrs. Chiara Ferragni directly”, writes Mondella Italia. “Codacons, thanking Oreo for the clarifications provided, has now asked the companies to Ferragni and to the Ministry of Labor – responsible for fundraising – all the details regarding the donation made, to understand the extent of sales of the capsule collection, the sums allocated to charity, the date and methods of the donation. In case of failure to respond, a new complaint against the influencer will be inevitable”, says the Consumers' Association.

