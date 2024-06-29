Here is how much a night costs in the hotel that Chiara Ferragni chose for her holidays.

The beautiful Chiara Ferragni he decided to spend a few days of holiday in Versilia in the company of his children Leone and Vittoria. The family chose to stay at a beautiful 5-star hotel located in Forte dei Marmi.

Chiara Ferragni

Here’s how much a night’s vacation in a super-starred residence costs.

Chiara Ferragni leaves for Forte dei Marmi

Summer has officially begun and also Chiara Ferragni has decided to indulge in some relaxation without leaving the confines of her beloved Italy. The most talked about influencer ever has in fact opted for Forte dei Marmi, a place that he loves very much and that he often visits recently.

Hotel Augustus

The digital entrepreneur went to Versilia to unplug from everyday life and chose to bring her children with her Leo and Victoria. The three, obviously, opted for one extra luxury holiday equipped with all possible and imaginable comforts.

It goes without saying that the chosen hotel is not within everyone’s reach as it is a historic building which goes by the name of Augustus Hotel & Resorta real backbone for VIPs who choose Versilia as their holiday destination.

How much does a night in this hotel cost?

Chiara Ferragni’s Hotel

Staying in this hotel is a real experience that not everyone can afford since we are talking about a historic residence and super luxury reserved for a select few. It is located in a pine forest not far from the center of the town, surrounded by beautiful landscapes Apuan Alps.

This hotel can be described as a collection of several structures of which the main one is Villa Pesenti & The Shipa three-story building where the family once lived Lambs. From here almost twenty rooms were created which today are only granted to customers willing to spend.

A hotel room

In this structure you can stay for a minimum of three days and the deluxe room it can cost around 1,300 euros per night. However, each room is equipped with many services including the lounge area, two bathrooms and several suites. Real nabob holidays for the beauty Clear!