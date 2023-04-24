Chiara Ferragni on vacation in Rome, carbonara disgusts followers

Chiara Ferragni again in the sights of followers this time for a plate of carbonara: returning from a holiday in Rome with her husband Fedez and children Leone and Vittoria, the influencer, in fact, posted on his profile Instagram a photo that portrays her in front of one of the most symbolic dishes of the capital.

Fans of the digital entrepreneur, however, did not miss what the dish contained: the carbonara, in fact, instead of being creamy, looked more like a sort of omelette.

“Everything is beautiful, but let us make you the carbonara next time” reads one of the comments. And again: “Chiara I love you so much but what is that omelette on your plate?”.

“Chiara but where did they take you to magnà the carbonara? They’re making fun of you, that’s an insult” writes another follower of the influencer.

On the other hand, there are those who underline: “That carbonara is a stab wound for us Romans”. Another Chiara Ferragni fan invites the digital entrepreneur to “throw that dish”.

“You can’t look at that carbonara, let alone eat it” is another of the many comments that appeared under the photo.

Shortly after, someone revealed the mystery: the influencer did not eat the carbonara dish in a restaurant, but it was his friend Angelo Tropea who prepared it, as demonstrated by the stories previously posted by Chiara Ferragni on her profile.