Although she is one of the most loved influencers in the world, once again Clare Ferragni she ended up in the crosshairs of controversy on the web due to a Tik Tok video with her son Leone. The digital entrepreneur has been accused once again of exploiting her children. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

What was supposed to be just a episode which was supposed to amuse all his fans, actually turned into a new controversy. Over the last few hours, Chiara Ferragni has become the protagonist of a trend which is populating on Tik Tok also involving his son Lion.

The trend in question predicts that i parents require their children to record them during a ballet with their phones. Actually the camera lens is aimed at the children to capture theirs reaction. The latter, in most cases should be exciting and fun. However, this was not the case with Leone Lucia Ferragni who appeared blatantly annoyed and irritated to the point of pronouncing:

That’s enough!

However, this is not the first time that the celebrated influencers receives accusations for inappropriately and excessively exposing her children in the world of social media. In fact, a few weeks ago another no less important episode had aroused thegeneral outrage.

On that occasion, during a family dinner, Leone had been forced by his nanny to make one last smile to pose in front of the mobile phone camera and then be able to go back to playing. In light of these episodes, many people argue that the children of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez seem to appear impatient faced with the excessive exposure to social media for which their parents would be responsible.