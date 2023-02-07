Sanremo, Chiara Ferragni on the social exposure of her children: “If we have done something wrong, they will tell us”

“I am very excited and very honored to be here.”

Chiara Ferragni thus presents herself at her first public outing at the Sanremo Festival as co-host alongside Amadeus and Gianni Morandi.

“I’m not a presenter, I’m not an actress: I’ll try to bring myself and give it my all. I think it will be a good show,” said the digital entrepreneur – who will also be present on the final evening – in the morning press conference.

However, Ferragni did not give in to Gianni Morandi’s invitation to sing together: “I’ll spare you – he said in a screen -. If I knew how to do it, I would have already done it, but I really don’t.” And then turning to the artistic director: “Thank you Ama for wanting me here”.

The entrepreneur then responded to the criticisms of her children’s excessive media exposure: “Every parent thinks they are doing the best for their children, they will be the only ones to judge us in the future. If we have done something wrong they will tell us ”, she retorted.

A moment of tension was recorded a few minutes later, when the influencer and entrepreneur answered the question of journalist Paolo Giordano “What do you say to your husband who has written sexist texts in the past?”. “You can ask him, he’s here – replied Ferragni – and he has to answer. I’m not here to represent him or the couple.” The rerun was met with applause from the press room.