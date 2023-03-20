Last week Clare Ferragni she allowed herself a few days of relaxation in the company of friends. After San Remo 2023 and the fashion weeks of Milan and Paristhe influencer has decided to unplug for a few meta days Moroccoprecisely a Marrakesh. And obviously, for the occasion, Chiara chose to stay in a super-luxury hotel, one of the most beautiful in Morocco.

Precisely the location chosen for his holidays was the La Mamounia Palaceone of the most exclusive hotels in the world that has returned to global prominence thanks to the successful TV series Inventing Anna.

The hotel is surrounded by greenery in an 8-hectare park with hundreds of olive trees, some 700 years old and tree-lined avenues. The park also enjoys an incredible panorama towards the horizon, the roofs of the Medina and the Koutoubia.

The building is a real jewel, one of the most luxurious hotels in the world. The architecture is very reminiscent of the local style and guarantees unforgettable stays. In fact, guests can count on swimming pools, a wellness centre, four restaurants, bars and cinemas.

In total, the hotel has 135 rooms and 71 suites. For those who also want to enjoy the utmost luxury in La Mamounia, the riads are also available, three splendid private residences surrounded by gardens to enjoy the experience in total privacy.

And Chiara decided to stay with her friends in one of these exclusive riads where a night with all the exclusive services offered by the hotel staff can cost even 10,000 euros. In short, a truly nabbly stay for her who then had to return to celebrate the birthday of little Leone who turned 5 yesterday.

THE Ferragnez for the occasion they organized a party where they both celebrated their children’s birthdays, given that Vittoria too has a birthday in a few days.