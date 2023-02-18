Another clue emerges on the web that could be proof of the separation between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez

According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Clare Ferragni and Fedez would be experiencing a marriage crisis. Over the last few hours, a clue has emerged that could confirm the numerous rumors. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

After kiss taken between Fedez and Rosa Chemical in the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival followed by a good scolding from Chiara Ferragni, on the net there is nothing but talk about one alleged crisis among the Ferragnez. It has now been since the final of the singing festival that the two have no longer shown themselves together on social networks ei rumors on a possible separation they become more and more insistent.

While the Milanese rapper seems to have completely disappeared from social media, the digital entrepreneur continues to be active on his Instagram profile. She recently published some pictures of her that portray her on a farm with her children, Leone and Vittoria, but there is no trace of the Milanese rapper. However, among the last of him shots one appears that has captured the attention of the web.

In the self-portrait in question, the influencer is not wearing the wedding ring on the left ring finger of his hand. Not only. It seems that Ferragni has also decided to remove theengagement ring that Fedez gave her on the occasion of the marriage proposal at the Verona Arena.

Chiara Ferragni has never been the protagonist of a similar gesture, given that those who follow her know well that she has never taken off her engagement ring nor her wedding ring. However, this is just one of many signals of which the influencer became the author. In fact, a few days ago you published a video depicting the final scene of Sanremo in which you praised the marriage of Gianni Morandi and Anna. In support of the caption she had launched a veil dig: