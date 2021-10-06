Chiara Ferragni continues to talk about her look choices. The influencer has returned to Paris and, once again, has chosen to show off an outfit that has not gone unnoticed! Among the many comments, then, there was that of Fedez, who made fun of the look chosen by his wife.

Chiara Ferragni is always discussing, but lately it has managed to capture attention especially for some choices of look that have not gone unnoticed! The influencer, in fact, after the Milan fashion week showed up at Paris with a I see and I do not see that she practically left her breasts uncovered, were it not for two golden nipple covers that caused a sensation.

In the last hours the Ferragni she returned to the French capital again and, once again, she showed off a very special outfit! “Back in Paris for 24 hours “, wrote the influencer on Instagram, announcing that he had stopped for the second time in Paris and publishing photos of his look, also commented by Fedez in an ironic way.

Chiara Ferragni: Fedez comments on the look

Chiara Ferragni, for this hit and run a Paris, decided to wear a pair of light-colored jeans, featuring two large pockets on the front, and a sweater clear with a high collar and a simple weave. What was striking, however, was one detail not just: two golden cups at the otherwise which made the look very extravagant!

Followers did not appreciate this choice very much: “This sweater is awful!“, This is the most popular comment under the photo. Fedez, however, he could not miss his irony and, once again, he chose to intervene by making a joke: “Did you steal the te ** e from Ironman? “.

The rapper, therefore, tried to bring some lightness among the many negative comments about the look of the Ferragni. After his words, in fact, there were not a few who smiled at the funny joke between husband and wife!