Chiara Ferragni continues to be talked about day after day. In these hours, the popular influencer has signed a new agreement that has brought her into the jewelry world. Together with Morellato, in fact, he will give life to a new line of jewels!

Chiara Ferragni does not stop but, on the contrary, continues to collect a success after another. Recently the wife of Fedez gave birth to numerous collaborations and has signed a series of important agreements.

The mother of Lion, even, it has recently opened a Temporary Bar in Milan, thanks to partnership close a few weeks ago with Nespresso. Today, however, the news of the debut of Chiara in the world of jewelry.

The woman, in fact, together with Morellato will give life to first line of jewelry is watches which will carry its logo.

Chiara Ferragni: jewelry line with Morellato

A few days ago Chiara Ferragni announced on her social networks that she has finally entered in possession of 100% of the society who runs his own brand. Today, however, the digital entrepreneur has revealed that she has achieved a new one finish line. With Morellato, in fact, it will give birth to a line of designer jewelry from his brand.

“For over 90 years Morellato Group is the main interpreter in the world of Italian tradition in jewelry. In a path of constant innovation this new, exciting collaboration is inserted in the name of the creativity of Chiara Ferragni, icon of fashion and the new Italian style worldwide”.

announced Massimo Carraro, president of Morellato Group. With this new cooperation, in short, Chiara to further expand hers collection, making her a truly a brand 360 degrees!

“I’m very happy of this new agreement which allows me to explore in direct way this sector which is one of my most great passions“.

revealed Chiara, saying he is impatient to reveal the collection to his fans. There girl, which has recently also become a global ambassador for Bulgarians, will help the company Italian jewelry to approach a new one slice of public. To find out what will be born from this interesting cooperation, however, we have to wait October!

