Chiara Ferragni: the line of notebooks sold off at 1 euro at the supermarket

Never-ending crisis for Chiara Ferragni’s brand: on social media, in fact, a photo has gone viral showing a supermarket basket where notebooks from the influencer’s line are being sold, or rather sold off, for just 1 euro.

A very low price, to say the least, that captures the difficult period for the digital entrepreneur’s brand, which began after the pandoro-gate and which also caused the closure of her store in Milan.

Precisely following the Pandoro case, one of the first companies that decided to end its collaboration with Chiara Ferragni was Cartiere Paolo Pigna Spa, whose partnership included the creation of lines of stationery products for school and office.

In particular, Pigna had entrusted the influencer with the promotion of some school products, such as notebooks and pencil cases. A decision that had provoked the reaction of Fenice, one of the companies of the Ferragni brand, which had reserved the right to “act in the most appropriate venues to protect its interests”.

“The illegitimacy of Pigna’s decision was aggravated by the company’s choice to communicate to the public, even before Fenice, the termination of the partnership relationship; a choice evidently instrumental and contrary to the duty of good faith in the execution of the contract” Chiara Ferragni’s company underlined in a note.