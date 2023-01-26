Chiara Ferragni dissolves in tears at the gesture of her team: a bouquet of flowers and a note that says “We’re all rooting for you”, to wish her good luck at the Sanremo Festival. “In these days when I’m always a little afraid of not being up to a new challenge. These gestures are everything to me. I love you” writes Fedez’s wife with emotion and evident tension as she prepares to leave for the Ligurian destination. But that’s not the only surprise she’s received.

At home, waiting for her the night before, there are also her children who welcome her with a big hug and gifts: heart-shaped cards. An affection that envelops the digital entrepreneur who remains at the door entrance to embrace Vitto and Leo, smiling.

The announcement of the fashion houses that will wear Chiara Ferragni on the Sanremo stage was experienced by many as something extraordinary, an event within an event. Of course, the influencer has undoubtedly contributed to increasing the hype with the survey shared on social networks but, having flown to Paris for the dress fittings, the names in the squad were already very few and almost obvious even before she confirmed the choice of Schiaparelli and Dior.