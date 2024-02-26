At Luisa Spagnoli's Milan fashion show, Chiara Ferragni's mother, Marina Di Guardo, apologizes to reporters to whom she says she cannot comment on her daughter's separation

Intercepted at the Milan fashion shows, on the Luisa Spagnoli catwalk, Marina Di Guardo makes no comments. On the separation of his daughter Chiara Ferragni, the mother she apologizes to the journalists who press her with questions, but she can't say anything.

If Chiara Ferragni was a big absentee from Milan Fashion Week, due to the judicial investigation that overwhelmed her and also due to the separation from her husband Fedez, his family has been spotted at more than one parade. For example, her sister Valentina Ferragni continued as if nothing had happened to attend some presentations of the new collections of famous brands.

Marina Di Guardo was a guest at Luisa Spagnoli's fashion show. The mom didn't say anything about Chiara Ferragni, apologizing to the journalists.

The writer doesn't say a word about the Ferragnez case which has been around for a few days now. That is, since it was discovered that Fedez had left home.

Many try to approach both Chiara and Fedez. The former speaks on social media and in a long interview with Corriere, done a few days before the news of the separation. The second, however, is done to the microphones of a reporter from Pomeriggio Cinque who caught him outside a friend's house.

The families of both are also under pressure from the press. Thus the participation of Marina Di Guardo, the influencer's mother, in the fashion show Luisa Spagnoli as a guest, piqued the curiosity of the journalists present.

“I can't make any comments, sorry“. These are the only words spoken by the writer with a smile on her face. A polite way to ask the reporters present not to continue to pester her with questions about the separation of her daughter.